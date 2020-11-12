While there is a round of rain that will be moving through, the weekend won’t be a washout. Take Saturday, for instance. The morning hours on Saturday promise mainly dry weather as we work to bring temperatures up from the 30s at daybreak to near 60 by the afternoon.
During the late afternoon into the evening a few showers will begin to show up on the radar nearby, but the rain will largely hold off until early Sunday morning.
During that early Sunday morning time frame we’re looking at a cold front moving through the region, bringing us the highest rain chance of the weekend.
With such a strong pressure gradient over us Sunday morning, you can also expect some wind gusts up to 40 mph. There’s even a chance that some of these wind gusts will persist into the afternoon as the belt of fast winds aloft responsible for these gusts won’t depart until the evening. Now is the time to make sure lawn furniture, garbage cans, and any other loose items you may have outside are secure.
Once the wind gusts subside Sunday night, the rest of next week looks tranquil. We expect wall-to-wall sunshine during the workweek with high temperatures starting out in the 50s on Monday and eventually working their way into the lower 60s by Friday.
Overnight lows during this period will be cold, with 30s sticking around until the latter half of the week when milder 40s return. What a stretch of fall weather!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy
Shower chance late (20%)
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Scattered showers early (30%)
Gusty winds
HIGH: 66°
