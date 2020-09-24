  The weekend arrives with a chance for fog early Saturday morning.

Despite that fog chance dry air will dominate the first part of the weekend. Under a partly sunny sky you can expect temperatures to be slightly above average with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Sunday we’ll watch a weakening system approach from the west. This will bring a slight rain chance late Sunday into early Monday.

While the weekend appears warmer, much of next week does not. A trough of low pressure grips the eastern half of the United States with waves of light rain possible and reinforcing pushes of chilly Canadian air.

The earliest alert gives us an indication that by next week some days will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Stay with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team for updates!

  WEEKEND FORECAST 

SATURDAY

 Partly sunny , warmer 

HIGH: 83°  

SATURDAY NIGHT 

Partly cloudy , not as cool

HIGH: 60°  

SUNDAY 

Clouds increase  rain chances late 

HIGH: 82°

Tags

Recommended for you