The weekend arrives with a chance for fog early Saturday morning.
Despite that fog chance dry air will dominate the first part of the weekend. Under a partly sunny sky you can expect temperatures to be slightly above average with highs in the low to mid 80s.
By Sunday we’ll watch a weakening system approach from the west. This will bring a slight rain chance late Sunday into early Monday.
While the weekend appears warmer, much of next week does not. A trough of low pressure grips the eastern half of the United States with waves of light rain possible and reinforcing pushes of chilly Canadian air.
The earliest alert gives us an indication that by next week some days will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Stay with the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team for updates!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny , warmer
HIGH: 83°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy , not as cool
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Clouds increase rain chances late
HIGH: 82°
