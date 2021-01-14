Snow showers this weekend in Southern Indiana will make it look like a snow globe outside!
The most robust of the snow showers will occur Friday evening into early Saturday morning, potentially lowering visibility as gusty winds and heavier snowfall rates arrive.
Untreated roads will pick up slick spots overnight Friday into Saturday as well, so use caution while traveling. Most of the snow this weekend will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces as warm ground temperatures and marginal air temperatures come into play. By Saturday afternoon a few additional scattered snow showers are possible, but they won’t be terribly widespread nor heavy.
While Sunday morning will be somewhat calm, snow showers will fire back up Sunday afternoon and evening. There’s a chance this could be a similar setup to Friday evening, with low visibility caused by gusty winds and heavier snowfall rates in snow squalls that develop.
Slick spots are possible Sunday evening as temperatures drop. Snow will end early Monday morning, leaving behind less than an inch of snow accumulation in places.
Small streaks of snow totals in excess of one inch are likely where the most intense snow showers and snow squall set up, but it’s impossible to pinpoint where those will be as of this writing.
After a weekend with 30s for highs, we’ll see temperatures reach into the mid 40s by mid next week. We’ll keep tabs on a system for Thursday of next week that will bring rain, but also a small snow chance.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered snow showers (40%)
HIGH: 38°
SUNDAY
Snow showers (60%)
HIGH: 36°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.