It’s about time we had a dry weekend around here. In fact, the past five consecutive Saturdays have featured measurable precipitation. While we’re not totally out of the woods on that front this coming Saturday, we have a decent chance of breaking the streak. Aside from a quick, lingering rain or snow shower Saturday, most areas will stay dry with abundant cloud cover. Those clouds will keep temperatures from rising into the 50s, so we’ll stay with highs in the 40s during the afternoon.
Sunday morning is another cold start with lows at or just above freezing, but the rebound for the afternoon will be remarkable. We’re talking about mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s as you’re heading to Sunday football parties and festivities. You might even want to pass around the pigskin in the yard before the game because Sunday will easily be the pick of the next week.
The workweek begins with an increasing rain chance Monday evening as high temperatures crack the 60 degree mark. That rain chance really kicks in on Tuesday with a couple rounds of rain possible, one earlier in the day and another heavier round of rain Tuesday night. That second round of rain will feature rumbles of thunder, but severe storms aren’t expected at this time. It’ll be windy on Tuesday as we see highs in the mid 60s, only to be followed by a surge of cold air Tuesday night, taking us down into the 30s and 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST SATURDAY Cloudy Isolated rain or snow shower early (20%) HIGH: 38°
SUNDAY Mostly sunny HIGH: 58°
