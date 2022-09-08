The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a free and impartial counseling program for people with Medicare. SHIP is provided by the Administration for Community Living and the Indiana Department of Insurance. We are part of a federal network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs located in every state. All of our services are free.
Medicare Experts
SHIP provides free, impartial information to help consumers make decisions regarding health insurance options related to Medicare. We strive to help them be wise consumers and to get the most value for their Medicare health insurance dollars.
SHIP is staffed by a crew of volunteer counselors who have completed an intensive four-day training course and are certified by the IDOI. Regular training updates keep them current with the most recent changes in Medicare and other health care insurance options. Learn more about becoming a SHIP Volunteer. SHIP counselors are committed volunteers who offer you free and objective assistance in complete confidence.
What SHIP does:
• Provides educational materials and brochures.
• Educates beneficiaries so they can understand Medicare, file claims, and appeal Medicare decisions.
• Informs consumers of their rights as a Medicare beneficiary or health insurance policyholder.
• Shows consumers how to evaluate the various Medicare Part D, Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and Long Term Care Insurance policies currently available.
• Refers clients to appropriate agencies where they can get help with other needs.
• Provides speakers to make presentations to groups.
• Helps with applications for assistance programs that help pay for uncovered Medicare costs.
One-on-one assistance can be in person, on the phone, or virtual. To contact a counselor at our central office call (800) 452-4800. Our TTY line for the hearing impaired, call (866) 846-0139.
