The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Below are the upcoming events from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.
Clarksville Library hosting two book clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This month is read what you like month; each member will read a book of choice and bring it in to share with the group. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by Jennifer Chiaverini. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Learn to work on projects and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach the very basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter bring your projects with you.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
Crocheting classes are back at Jeffersonville Library
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may occasionally still need to fine-tune your skills. Join a group at the Jeffersonville location on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon - 2 p.m. if you want to know more about crocheting.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Classes for the rest of 2022 will be on Nov. 12 and 26 and Dec.10.
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month participants will explore optical illusions — Halloween style! Participants will learn how to make Halloween Agamographs, which are optical illusions that magically change from one image to another! Be ready to amaze your family and friends with this cool activity! The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
For more information, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
