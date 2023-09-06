The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Clarksville Library Hosts Teen Thing
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host That Teen Thing on Monday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. That Teen Thing is a monthly program where teens gather to have fun, make friends, and enjoy a craft, game, or activity. At this month’s program, participants will make their own fall macrame craft. All supplies will be provided. This program is for teens in grades 6 through 12, and requires registration.
Jewelry Making
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to a Jewelry Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent in this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit will be $20 to $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Let’s Have A Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books.
Join for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D.
Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Attend one or both sessions.
Simple Wisdom Seminar
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 and 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a two-part Simple Wisdom Seminar on weathering transitions with Beverly Belle-Isle.
What does weathering transitions mean and how does it pertain to your life? The ability to handle change while staying positive and proactive is grace personified. During this seminar, you will reflect not only your present circumstances, but what you wish for your future. It’s a time to embrace turning a negative into a positive.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in counseling psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of adult education at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and a teacher of guided meditation for groups and individuals in California.
Toddler Storytimes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes on Thursdays, Sept. 14 and 28, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and under and their caregivers.
Jeffersonville Library to host feature film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is a Spanish drama that tells the story of two mothers who bond in unexpected ways after giving birth the same day. This film will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles.
For more information, check out our website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
