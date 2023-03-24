The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Programs for the week of April 5 through April 8.
Simple Wisdom Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites women 18 and older on Wednesday, April 5, to a Simple Wisdom class led by Beverly Belle-Isle at the Jeffersonville location. This program is a series of classes held every Wednesday in April and May from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Do you wish to shed stress and develop your personal well-being? This program will offer accessible tools and strategies for releasing tension and building a centered, grounded approach to everyday challenges.
Women wishing to continue their personal growth journey, regardless of phase, will learn simple and effective techniques that can be used immediately, such as gentle stretching, grounding, centering, and mindful meditation. Each session offers new information. Come as you are, and bring a fresh notebook or journal.
Beverly Belle-Isle has an MA in Counseling Psychology. She has been an adjunct instructor of Adult Education at TCU and a guided meditation teacher for both groups and individuals in California.
Advanced Crochet Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will guide the group through making a hexagon blanket. Please bring a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and five colors of yarn of your choice: Hobby Lobby Value Craft with three or more plies, We Love Yarn Megaball with three or more plies, or DK/Light with three or more plies.
Learn to Crochet
The Jeffersonville Library will sponsor a Learn to Crochet class on Saturday, April 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Learn how to crochet or to fine-tune your skills. Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like participants to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to class.
Time spent at the library among old and new friends, along with a skein of yarn and a crochet hook, is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend.
Essential Oil Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, April 8, from 1 to 2 p.m. Be ready for life’s little accidents with essential oils. Learn what essential oils to keep in your first aid kit and how to use them when needed. An optional soothing balm make and take is available for $10.
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for both themselves and their furry companions is her true passion and calling.
Jeffersonville Library Welcomes Local Author
The Clarksville Public Library will host local author and true crime enthusiast David Wolfe on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Wolfe will discuss his latest book, "Blood on a Ridge," and share his true crime memorabilia. Join us to examine numerous artifacts from notorious cases throughout the country and learn about Wolfe’s latest project.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
