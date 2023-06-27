The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for July 6 through July 27 include:
Teen Game Night
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teen Game Day on Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location.
This month we are taking our game day outdoors! We will play super-sized games and water games and then cool off with a cold sweet treat. This program is for youth in grades 6 - 12 and requires registration.
Kentucky Herpetological Society
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting the Kentucky Herpetological Society on Friday, July 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Members from the Kentucky Herpetological Society will present a show-and-tell about different reptiles and amphibians. They will cover the basics of Herpetology 101, such as key differences between reptiles and amphibians, animal care and safety, conservation, and fun facts. This event is fun for the whole family.
Learn How to Crochet
Join us at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, July 8 and 22, from noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend.
Featured Film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film will take us on a journey through a mushroom kingdom alongside our favorite pair of plumber brothers.
Teens Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teens Create on Monday, July 10, from 4 to to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Teens will craft with wallpaper! Bring your imagination and creativity, and we will provide the rest of the supplies. This program is for teens in grades 6 - 12 and requires registration.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join Tuesday, July 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a conversation about books!
Enjoy a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.