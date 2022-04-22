INDIANAPOLIS—As Americans finished filing their taxes this week, many are wondering when they will receive their refunds.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in a news release that 4.3 million taxpayers “should expect to begin receiving their promised $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund in the coming weeks.”
“I’m beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” he said.
Those who put their direct-deposit information on their tax returns will receive their refunds sometime between May and July.
If you are planning to receive a paper check, it will be arriving some time from late July through August. The state is hoping to give out all refunds by Sept. 1.
US News & World Report said that a “revenue jump increased the state government’s cash reserves to a record $3.9 billion as of last summer, triggering the taxpayer refund law for the first time since 2012.”
To find more information on when your return is coming, go to https://www.in.gov/dor/individual-income-taxes/automatic-taxpayer-refund/ or call the tax refund line at 317-232-2240.
