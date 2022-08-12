If you’ve been following the news you know about the JoJo Siwa/Candace Cameron Bure social media dust up.
As a kid, Siwa, now 19, was on the “Dance Moms” reality show and was also on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Bure, 46, is best known as DJ Tanner on the '90s sitcom “Full House” and now its reboot, “Fuller House.” She also does Hallmark movies and was on Season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars.”
On a TikTok video, Siwa recently said Bure was the rudest celebrity she ever met. Apparently, when she was 11, she was at a red carpet event, saw Bure and asked her if she could take a photo with her. Bure said, “No, not right now,” and then Siwa saw her later taking photos with other people.
Eight years later, Siwa called Bure out on TikTok.
Shortly after that, Bure posted a Bible verse on Instagram: “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock” (Isaiah 26:4), which may or may not have been in response to Siwa’s TikTok.
However, Siwa’s fans took it as a dis and the whole thing went viral with people taking sides, including Bure’s 23-year-old daughter Natasha who addressed Siwa on social media: “Respectfully ... grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”
Even Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, weighed in — he’s Team JoJo. And today, as I write this, Siwa’s mom is joining in the fray.
Bure had immediately reached out to Siwa to apologize, saying she was unaware that her actions had made such a lasting impression. Bure also apologized to Siwa’s mom and then apologized to any other fans she may have been rude to unintentionally.
Supposedly, all is good between Siwa and Bure, but their fans are still feuding. Seriously, no one can make this stuff up. Actually, the Siwa/Bure uproar is tame by social media standards, not like the 2013 vicious free-for-all between Katy Perry and Lady Gaga fans who wished AIDS on each other.
Recently, I heard something Texas pastor Matt Chandler said 10 years ago on a YouTube video: “All our conflict stems from believing the world is all about us.”
It’s why we have road rage. It’s why we hold grudges and refuse to forgive. It’s why we hate and envy, call out people on social media, take sides and make enemies lists.
Chandler said, “The more the world’s not about you, the more free you are.”
But how do we get there? How do we go from “It’s all about me” to “It’s not about me”?
John Calvin, a 16th century theologian, once said that love “calls us back to kindness.” Shame doesn’t, guilt doesn’t, TikTok videos don’t. But love does.
Calvin’s whole thought was: “Love calls us back to kindness, so that we think favorably and candidly of our neighbors.”
This, friends, is love: While we were yet sinners, while we were far from him, going our own way, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8, Isaiah 53:6, my paraphrase).
So, we go to God, who loved us first, and his love for us and in us produces kindness. It frees us.
Not only that, but the more secure you are in the love of God, the kinder you will be to others, and — the best part — it will be kindness without effort.
It’s about love. It’s always about love.
