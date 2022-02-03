SOUTHERN INDIANA — Floyd County and Clark County have been placed under travel advisories as a winter storm moves into Southern Indiana.
As of noon Thursday, the counties were given a Yellow designation on the Indiana Division of Homeland Security's travel map. That designation means that routine travel may be restricted due to conditions.
The area had mainly seen rain through Thursday morning, though precipitation was expected to turn into ice and snow as temperatures drop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.