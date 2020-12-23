World War II veteran gifted TV from stranger, an electronic store assistant manager

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.