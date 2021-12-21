On the morning of Dec. 18 on a misty, gray, chilly morning, groups gathered at the New Albany National Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of those in final rest. Members of the Piankeshaw Chapter DAR were among those gathered.
Although the appointed time to gather for Wreaths Across America was noon on the third Saturday of December, students from Hazelwood Middle School had preceded this group by placing wreaths before the stones of those to the right of the Ekin entrance of the National Cemetery.
This ‘noon’ group of about 50 gathered near the flagpole — around which were boxes of wreaths marked Mission BBQ and Geico along with those wreaths purchased by individuals and the DAR chapter — to await the opening remarks and instructions and the presentation of the U.S. Flag by the Jeffersonville High School Air Force ROTC.
The first wreaths placed were for the different branches of the military and for those missing in action/prisoners of war. From that moment, boxes of wreaths were carried along the center walk of the cemetery and individuals began placing wreaths in front of the stones and taking a moment to recognize the name on the stone. The process took less than an hour. Although most of the stones received wreaths, those in the back regions were not reached with the wreaths donated for the purpose of this ceremony this year.
The mission of Wreaths across America states:
Remember our fallen U.S. Veterans; Honor those who serve; Teach your children the value of freedom.
“From the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts, our veterans are devoted sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers.”
These December ceremonies take place at more than 2,500 locations in the states, at sea, and abroad.
“In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season….to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget."
