Floyd Central sophomore J Conway is surrounded by success.
The Highlanders’ wrestler, a state finalist last year as a freshman, was joined by Jonathan Kervin and Gavinn Alstott at last year’s state meet.
And between head coach Brandon Sisson and assistant coaches Cooper Samuels and Momir Petkovic, there’s six IHSAA state championship appearances, two state titles and an Olympic Gold medal.
All of the positive influence on the phenomenal young wrestler has had an impact, but the 138-pounder has created his own identity on the mat with a relentless style that has helped him equal Kervin and Alstott with a 30-1 record so far this winter.
Conway has set a single-season school record for takedowns with 224, passing Sisson and Samuels in the past week.
“It’s just been trying to beat that record. I wasn’t really thinking about it much, but after the first tournament, I got a lot of takedowns and started thinking I could get it,” Conway said.
When Sisson set the school record more than 20 years ago, it took him until deep in the state tournament.
“It took me 50-some odd matches, it took Cooper 45. It took J 30. His offense is super impressive and fun to watch. He gets after it,” Sisson said.
Conway typically gets off to strong starts and, by the third period, has an opponent figured out.
“It’s dominating your opponent. Taking them down, letting them up. Taking them down, letting them up over and over. It helps me get better on my feet because I get more repetitions. It’s just a dominant style,” Conway said.
It’s a style that could give him a shot at contending for a state title. He’s currently ranked No. 5 in the state by indianamat.com.
Fitness is definitely a big part of it.
When the team began preseason training, Conway ran the fastest mile on the team, breaking five minutes.
“That’s impressive for anybody, let alone a wrestler,” Sisson said. “We’re working on getting him to wrestle at that pace. There’s not too many people that can wrestle at a pace that intense. That definitely goes to his advantage.”
Conway credits his off-season workouts with having him prepared for growth as a sophomore.
“Just keep pushing the pace on my feet. My conditioning is getting a lot better. My technique on my feet is a lot better. A lot of running, a lot of strength workouts,” he said. “Technique wise, I don’t know if it’s just because I’ve matured, but a lot of stuff has just been clicking for me. It’s been coming together. It’s something I wasn’t really understanding at first and then all of a sudden I was able to do it.”
There’s still room to grow.
In reviewing Conway’s only loss of the season — a 7-6 decision to Evansville Mater Dei’s Blake Boarman, the No. 4 wrestler in the state at 138 — Sisson said he didn’t push the pace enough.
A rematch could be in the cards if Conway returns to the Evansville Semistate. Postseason action begins next Saturday with the Southridge Sectional.
“We feel like we were controlling the pace of that match. When we went back and watched, I was started to realize people can’t wrestle at that pace. It was in a hostile environment. I don’t think he pushed as hard as he could have,” Sisson said.
Sisson adds that Conway has bought into the team philosophy.
“Our theme has been feed the good wolf. It’s like the old cartoon with the angel and the devil. Everybody has that. We talk about feeding the positive energy all the time. Positive results are not guaranteed but the odds of positive results happening increase when you feed the good wolf,” Sisson said.
