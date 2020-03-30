The world is not the same as it was four weeks ago when I wrote the February column. Every day on TV, in print news and pretty much everywhere we turn we learn about more changes.
What hasn’t changed is that our children and youth need to be safe, healthy, have caring adults, effective education and opportunities to serve. Most traditional means of providing this stability, reassurance, encouragement, and positive activities are not currently available. I hope the resources below will provide you ideas and activities.
54 Free Educational Websites Parents Can Access While Schools Are Closed
https://www.popsugar.com/family/free-online-educational-resources-for-kids-47311368
15 Virtual Field Trips Kids Can Take from Your Living Room includes:
• Check-in with the Animals
• Take in Some Culture
• Travel Through Time and Space
https://www.parents.com/fun/activities/indoor/virtual-field-trips-kids-can-take-from-your-living-room/
Stained Glass Suncatcher Craft for Kids – and get creative for older kids and even adults: https://buggyandbuddy.com/faux-stained-glass-suncatcher-craft-kids/
Audible Stories: For “Littlest Listeners, Elementary, Tweens, Teens and Literary Classics. This site was established specifically for the duration of time schools are closed across our nation. https://stories.audible.com/start-listen
StageOne Family Theatre: Offers free online content to keep the little ones entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. The theater has launched Channel StageOne on its website and at https://www.youtube.com/user/StageOneFamily. Programming includes online storytelling, tutorials about theater props and other activities related to the arts.
Tutorials for Drawing Animals: What fun “kids” of all ages can have drawing some of these members of the animal kingdom.
https://www.facebook.com/Kids2012World/posts/3017638124953036
Indoor Activities to Keep Kids Entertained While at Home includes:
Do an easy craft. No need to go over the top, just give your kiddos some construction paper and crayons and let their imaginations soar.
Write letters to relatives. Have your kids craft a letter to a grandparent or family member. It also helps them practice their penmanship, talk about a win-win.
Stage an impromptu concert. Ask your children to practice a favorite song or dance and have them perform it in front of the family in a post-dinner talent show.
Have an indoor camp out! Grab your sleeping bags and s'more ingredients and set up a mini camping site in your living room. We have a feeling your kids will love the change of pace.
https://time.com/5803373/coronavirus-kids-at-home-activities/
Spring Is Here: Go on a walk or play outside. Breathe fresh air. Take a walking tour around your yard and look for signs of spring.
For more activities and encouraging messages, please visit the Youth Count Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YouthCount.
Meanwhile, if you have comments or suggestions OR for copy of Search Institute’s Developmental Relationships Framework or Family Relationships, email me at barbara@youthcount.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.